Comic-Con is underway and the announcements are rolling in, including some good news for Star Wars fans.
Disney’s popular streaming service will air 12 new episodes of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”
The show originally ran on the Cartoon Network from 2008-2013 and abruptly ended with a major cliffhanger.
The show’s producer vowed to complete the story once and for all.
Star Wars Rebooting “The Clone Wars”
