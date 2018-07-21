Star Wars Rebooting “The Clone Wars”
By Beth
|
Jul 21, 2018 @ 6:54 PM

Comic-Con is underway and the announcements are rolling in, including some good news for Star Wars fans.
Disney’s popular streaming service will air 12 new episodes of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”
The show originally ran on the Cartoon Network from 2008-2013 and abruptly ended with a major cliffhanger.
The show’s producer vowed to complete the story once and for all.
Star Wars, Mission Impossible, Batman, etc. ?? Which movie franchise is the best and why?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Blues Brothers (1980) The Brady Bunch house is for sale Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine Clueless (1995) Mark Wahlberg Is A Car Dealer Now Starbucks Is Opening First U.S. Store for Deaf Community
Comments