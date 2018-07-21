Star Wars Rebooting “The Clone Wars”

Comic-Con is underway and the announcements are rolling in, including some good news for Star Wars fans.

Disney’s popular streaming service will air 12 new episodes of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

The show originally ran on the Cartoon Network from 2008-2013 and abruptly ended with a major cliffhanger.

The show’s producer vowed to complete the story once and for all.

