Star Wars Is Top Earner of 2017

On the final day of 2017, ‘Star Wars The Last Jedi’ became the top grossing film in North America for 2017. The movie got the accomplishment and was tops at the box office for the third week. ‘Jumanji’ was a close second.

‘The Last Jedi’ made $52.4 million over the weekend and it’s domestic total is now $517.1 million passing the other Disney release ‘Beauty and the Beast’ which made $504 million for the year.

By the numbers, ‘The Last Jedi’ will make $1 billion globally and it doesn’t open in China until January 5.

“It’s a great time to be a moviegoer,” says Paul Deragarabedian, “There are so many movies out there. The only trick is how do you see all of them.” Whats the latest movie you got to see and what’s on your must see list?