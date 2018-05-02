Starbucks adding 2 new Frappuccinos to the permanent menu
By Beth
|
May 2, 2018 @ 4:15 PM

For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding 2 Frappuccinos to their permanent menu.
The Ultra Caramel Frappuccino and the Triple Mocha Frappuccino were added the drink list on Tuesday.
Both Frappuccinos will feature Starbucks new Sweet Cold Brew whipped cream.
Don’t worry. The classic caramel and mocha Frappuccinos will stay on the menu.
What’s your go-to Starbucks treat?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Boss Getting a Tony Award Who Better To Cover The Royal Wedding Than Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon! Macaroni Necklace = Good, Something Special From Designer’s Touch Jewelry = GREAT! Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” Comes To Life! New trailer for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ is here Justin Timberlake admits to hooking up with a Spice Girl
Comments