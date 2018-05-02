Starbucks adding 2 new Frappuccinos to the permanent menu

For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding 2 Frappuccinos to their permanent menu.

The Ultra Caramel Frappuccino and the Triple Mocha Frappuccino were added the drink list on Tuesday.

Both Frappuccinos will feature Starbucks new Sweet Cold Brew whipped cream.

Don’t worry. The classic caramel and mocha Frappuccinos will stay on the menu.

What’s your go-to Starbucks treat?

