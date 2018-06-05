Starbucks adding a SERIOUS Strawberry Frappuccino to menu

Starbucks is releasing a new drink to addict you! Say hello to the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino.

Starting Tuesday, Starbucks will start selling the drink. It’s an updated version of their current strawberry treat. This frappuccino contains no coffee.

It’s described as a strawberry and creme base mixed with ice and milk and a “strawberry-infusion blend” with a strawberry puree.

Of course, it will be topped with their signature vanilla whipped cream. The grande version will cost you 350 calories.

Do you think this will become your summer drink?