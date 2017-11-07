Starbucks has BOGO holiday drinks this week

Even though the holidays might seem ages away at this point, Starbucks is ready to start spreading the Christmas cheer with a BOGO deal you can’t miss out on this week.

If you buy a holiday beverage at Starbucks between November 9 and 13, you can get another hot, iced or blended holiday drink of equal or lesser value to share with a friend or family member for free.

The “Give Good” sharing includes holiday drinks like the Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White and Teavana Joy Brewed Tea.

Feeling hungry? The offer also extends to all cake pops, as well.

