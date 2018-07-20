Starbucks Is Opening First U.S. Store for Deaf Community

Starbucks will open a Signing store in Washington D.C. that caters to hearing-impaired people. The location should be ready for business by October.

The cafe will be staffed by partially or fully deaf people who can communicate through American Sign Language.

The location is near Gallaudet University, a school for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Starbucks hopes the cafe will promote accessibility and provide career opportunities and advancement for people who are hearing-impaired.

