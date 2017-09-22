Starbucks’ new fall drink is better than Pumpkin Spice Latte

You didn’t even think it was possible, but Starbucks has dropped their new fall drink and its even better than Pumpkin Spice Latte. Lo and behold the Maple Pecan Latte!

The drink is made with maple pecan sauce that has hints of maple syrup, pecan, and brown butter; Starbucks’ classic signature espresso; and your choice of steamed milk. It’s topped with orange and white sugar crystals, and can be served hot or iced.

The new latte drops Sept. 22 and early reviews say it’s less sweet than PSL and tastes like pancakes and syrup. YUM!

