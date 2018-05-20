Starbucks’ new policy: everyone is welcome, no purchase necessary
By 850 WFTL
|
May 20, 2018 @ 2:03 PM

In response to a recent incident in Philadelphia involving two black men who were arrested for not purchasing anything, Starbucks announced a new policy over the weekend.

Beginning immediately, anyone can sit in or at a Starbucks location or use its restrooms without being obligated to buy the company’s sweets and treats.

Starbucks said in a statement, “We are committed to creating a culture of warmth and belonging where everyone is welcome.”

In addition, the company will close more than 8,000 U.S. stores on May 29 for racial-bias training.

The changes come as a result of the April 12 incident in which Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested for using a Starbucks restroom without buying anything from the store. The two men later settled for an undisclosed amount and free college education. They also made a deal with the City of Philadelphia for a promise to establish a $200,000 program to support young entrepreneurs.

Watch: Men arrested at Starbucks break silence

The post Starbucks’ new policy: everyone is welcome, no purchase necessary appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lawyer reveals that Trump Jr. met with Mueller witness, as First Lady returns from surgery UPDATED: Sources Say Professor was FBI Informant In Trump Campaign, as Trump Demands New Investigation Texas shooting victims’ names, stories released Brightline trains roll through Miami for the first time Sources: Cambridge Professor FBI Informant Inside Trump Campaign Florida rain continues, Flood watch in effect
Comments