Starbucks’ new policy: everyone is welcome, no purchase necessary

In response to a recent incident in Philadelphia involving two black men who were arrested for not purchasing anything, Starbucks announced a new policy over the weekend.

Beginning immediately, anyone can sit in or at a Starbucks location or use its restrooms without being obligated to buy the company’s sweets and treats.

Starbucks said in a statement, “We are committed to creating a culture of warmth and belonging where everyone is welcome.”

In addition, the company will close more than 8,000 U.S. stores on May 29 for racial-bias training.

The changes come as a result of the April 12 incident in which Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested for using a Starbucks restroom without buying anything from the store. The two men later settled for an undisclosed amount and free college education. They also made a deal with the City of Philadelphia for a promise to establish a $200,000 program to support young entrepreneurs.

