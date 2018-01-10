Starbucks reveals blonde espresso

Starbucks is about to have more fun – as a blonde – sorta. You now have a choice in your espresso at Starbucks. They have introduced a blonde version. A segment of Starbucks fans complained their signature espresso was bitter or too dark. Now, there will be a choice of signature or blonde. What characterizes blonde? The beans are lightly roasted and have sweeter, more citrusy notes. You’ll be able get the blonde espresso as part of the permanent menu in lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites, Americanos, macchiatos or just good old shots.

Are you happy with this Starbucks addition?