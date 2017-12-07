Starbucks selling a Christmas Tree Frappuccino
By Beth
|
Dec 7, 2017 @ 10:15 AM

Starbucks is tempting you again with a holiday themed drink: Introducing the Christmas Tree Frappuccino.
The very limited edition drink features a Peppermint Mocha Crème base followed by a Green Macha whipped cream swirl and then a “garland” of caramel and ornaments of candied cranberries. The drink is topped with a strawberry.
The drink will be available starting today (Thursday, December 7th) and you’ll only be able to get it through Monday, December 11th.

