Starbucks selling a Christmas Tree Frappuccino

Starbucks is tempting you again with a holiday themed drink: Introducing the Christmas Tree Frappuccino.

The very limited edition drink features a Peppermint Mocha Crème base followed by a Green Macha whipped cream swirl and then a “garland” of caramel and ornaments of candied cranberries. The drink is topped with a strawberry.

The drink will be available starting today (Thursday, December 7th) and you’ll only be able to get it through Monday, December 11th.