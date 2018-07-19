Starbucks set to open first US ‘signing store’ for the deaf community

Starbucks announced Thursday that the company will open its first U.S. Signing Store designed for customers who are partially or fully deaf and fluent in American Sign Language in Washington, D.C. this October.

The store will not only create a unique experience for customers but also generate employment opportunities for Deaf and hard hearing people.

Starbucks will do that by hiring 20-25 Deaf, hard of hearing partners from across the country to work at the Signing Store with a requirement that all be proficient in American Sign Language (ASL).

The company reportedly drew inspiration from its first-ever Signing-Store which opened in Malaysia in 2016.

Starbucks latest project is a part of a “the company’s ongoing commitment to inclusion, accessibility, and diversity.”

