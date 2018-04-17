Starbucks to close its 8,000 U.S stores for racial-bias training – May. 29

Following the controversial arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks last Thursday the nationwide company announced it would be closing 8,000 company-owned stores in the United States for an afternoon to educate employees about racial bias.

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

(Video of the arrest which took place on Thursday, April. 12

The racial bias training will be provided on May 29 to about 175,000 workers.

“I’ve spent the last few days in Philadelphia with my leadership team listening to the community, learning what we did wrong and the steps we need to take to fix it,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement.

“While this is not limited to Starbucks, we’re committed to being a part of the solution,” he said. “Closing our stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities.”

Monday, Johnson met with the two men and apologized for how they were treated, according to a company spokesperson.

Starbucks reportedly said the training would be developed with guidance from experts including former Attorney General Eric Holder.

Additionally, the president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. Sherrilyn Ifill, and Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, will also help design the program, as will executives from the Equal Justice Initiative and Demos, the progressive think tank.

The experts will also review the effectiveness of the training, says Starbucks.

The company also mentioned that the manager who called the police resulting in the two men’s arrest no longer works at the Philadelphia Starbucks location.

