Starbucks To Close Soon. But What If I NEEEED A Venti Latte This Afternoon?

The good news is, it will only be for about 3 hours beginning around 1 or 2 this afternoon. But still!! I NEED MY STARBUCKS!!

Starbucks will close 8,000 stores across the nation today for an afternoon of anti-bias training.

Up to 180,000 employees at Starbucks stores and at its headquarters will receive training from a “tool kit” that will “focus on understanding prejudice and the history of public accommodations in the United States.” Starbucks also said future training will address “all aspects of bias and experience.”

The training follows an incident at a Starbucks store in Philadelphia in April in which a manager called police on two African-American men who were quietly waiting for a friend. Her complaint: They hadn’t bought anything. Staffers also denied to let one use a restroom. Police arrested the pair for trespassing, but they were later let go without charges and Starbucks and police apologized.