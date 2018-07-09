Starbucks To Go Straw-Less!

I am going to die. I can’t drink ANYTHING without a straw!!! Add Starbucks to the growing list of those joining the anti-drinking straw movement. The coffee drink giant says they are eliminating single-use straws from all locations in the next two years.

In 2016, Starbucks tried out strawless lids, that some say resemble “sippy-cups” at a Seattle location. They’ve been such a hit, the cups will now appear in more stores.

The company will start removing the ubiquitous green straws in Seattle and Vancouver this fall, moving to all stores by 2020.

According to Starbucks, the move will save 1 billion straws per year.

I can’t even stand those paper straws they give you at Zoo’s and Disney’s Animal Kingdom! Maybe I’ll have to get my own gold plated permanent straw.