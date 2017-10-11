More Stars Are Saying Harvey Weinstein Is A PIG

This Harvey Weinstein guy gets creepier by the minute! Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie claim they were victims of harassment by Harvey Weinstein. Paltrow tells “The New York Times” when she was hired by Weinstein at age 22 for the lead role in “Emma,” he placed his hands on her and suggested they get massages in the bedroom of Beverly Hills hotel suite. She said she was a petrified kid and refused his advances but worried she’d be fired. Her boyfriend at the time Brad Pitt confronted Weinstein, who later reportedly told Paltrow to keep quiet about what happened. She refused, and told her then-boyfriend Brad about it. Brad confronted Harvey at a movie premiere, and told him never to touch her again. But all that did was make Harvey go off on Gwyneth. She says, quote, “He screamed at me for a long time. It was brutal . . . I thought he was going to fire me.” Of course he didn’t, and a few years later, she was an Oscar winner for “Shakespeare in Love”, which was made by Harvey’s company Miramax.