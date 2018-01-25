Stars Wearing White Roses To The Grammys

Similar to how celebs wore all black at the Golden Globes, artists are being encouraged to wear white roses to protest sexual harassment and inequality at Sunday’s Grammys ceremony.

“As we are inspired by the #TimesUp campaign, we are encouraging the artists that we work with and our colleagues attending the 60th Grammy awards to wear a white rose to the ceremony Sunday,” a letter from the group Voices in Entertainment requested.

The letter ended with a final plea, “The world is listening. Wear a white rose.”

Rapper Rapsody, who is the only female nominated for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song has already confirmed that she will be wearing the white rose.

