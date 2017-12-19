Starting today, Twitter bans hate!

In an effort to “make Twitter a safer place”, Twitter says it will enforce a fresh set of guidelines to reduce abusive and violent content, beginning today.

The new rules target hate symbols, abuse and unwanted sexual advancements. One clause effectively prohibits accounts from associating with hate groups.

So far, Twitter appears to be actively enforcing this clause. The official account of Britain First, a far-right, ultra-nationalist British political organization, has been suspended.

In addition, the accounts of Britain First leaders Jayda Fransen and Paul Golding were also suspended.

The group’s explicitly anti-Muslim videos caused a diplomatic storm when they were re-tweeted by President Trump last month.