With Tropical Storm Alberto drenching Florida over the weekend, state Attorney General Pam Bondi has activated the price gouging hotline.

In response to @FLGovScott declaring a state of emergency for all 67 counties in preparation for Subtropical Storm Alberto, I have activated Florida’s price gouging hotline for consumers statewide. For more information on price gouging: https://t.co/EHVuJ39LkR pic.twitter.com/CG2I1wRxG4 — Fla. AG Pam Bondi (@AGPamBondi) May 26, 2018

Florida law prohibits significant price increases for essentials such as water, food, gas, and other goods needed due to an officially declared emergency.

Violators could face civil penalties and be charged with a second degree misdemeanor.

If you suspect price gouging during a declared state of emergency, report it to the Attorney General’s Office at 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.

The post State AG activates price gouging hotline due to Alberto appeared first on 850 WFTL.