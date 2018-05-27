State AG activates price gouging hotline due to Alberto
By 850 WFTL
May 27, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

With Tropical Storm Alberto drenching Florida over the weekend, state Attorney General Pam Bondi has activated the price gouging hotline.

Florida law prohibits significant price increases for essentials such as water, food, gas, and other goods needed due to an officially declared emergency.

Violators could face civil penalties and be charged with a second degree misdemeanor.

If you suspect price gouging during a declared state of emergency, report it to the Attorney General’s Office at 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.

