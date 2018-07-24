State Board Recommends Bill Cosby be Classified as “Sexually Violent Predator”
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 24, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

Dr. Cliff Huxtable a “sexually violent predator?”
Pensylvania’s Sexual Offenders Assessment Board is recommending that comedian Bill Cosby be classified as a “sexually violent predator.”
81-year-old Cosby was convicted April 26th on sexual assault charges related to charges he drugged and assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004.
The Montgomery County district attorney requested a hearing so that a judge can decide if such a classification should be made in Cosby’s case.
No date has been set for the hearing as of Tuesday.

State law requires Cosby register as a sex offender. The classification of “sexually violent predator” would require increased treatment in prison and stricter notification
of neighbors upon his release.

The post State Board Recommends Bill Cosby be Classified as “Sexually Violent Predator” appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Chief: LAPD Officer Fired Bullet that Killed Trader Joe’s Employee During Weekend Standoff $512 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Up for Grabs Tonight 11-Million-Ton Iceberg Threatening Village in Greenland Goldfish Crackers Recalled Trump to Stump in Tampa for Florida Candidates Tuesday Local Dentist Drilling into Stormy Daniels Divorce
Comments