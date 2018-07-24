State Board Recommends Bill Cosby be Classified as “Sexually Violent Predator”

Dr. Cliff Huxtable a “sexually violent predator?”

Pensylvania’s Sexual Offenders Assessment Board is recommending that comedian Bill Cosby be classified as a “sexually violent predator.”

81-year-old Cosby was convicted April 26th on sexual assault charges related to charges he drugged and assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004.

The Montgomery County district attorney requested a hearing so that a judge can decide if such a classification should be made in Cosby’s case.

No date has been set for the hearing as of Tuesday.

DEVELOPING: A declaration of Bill Cosby as a sexually violent predator would require more treatment in prison and increased notification of neighbors if he is released. https://t.co/AhJdCsI4JA — AP Eastern US (@APEastRegion) July 24, 2018

State law requires Cosby register as a sex offender. The classification of “sexually violent predator” would require increased treatment in prison and stricter notification

of neighbors upon his release.

