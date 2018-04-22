State’s medical marijuana registry seeing massive demand

One of Florida’s newest industries is thriving in the short time since its inception.

The Florida Department of Health announced on Friday that the state’s cannabis registry has topped 100,000, with around 2,500 people joining the list every week.

Florida voters decided to legalize medical marijuana in the November 2016 election.

In addition to the significant number of patients, more than 1,300 Florida doctors are now registered to recommend cannabis.

Up to this point, more than 30 marijuana dispensaries are operational, including two in Lake Worth. However, with smokeable marijuana still illegal in Florida, those dispensaries can only sell oils and extracts.

Yet, some say the demand is outstripping the supply. Karen Seeb Goldstein, who serves as executive director of NORML of Florida, and who is a medical marijuana patient, says, “Because we have so few growers, it’s like going to a restaurant and them saying, ‘We have turkey. Do you want roast turkey or fried turkey?’”

The state allows the sale of medical marijuana to patients who have a doctor’s prescription to treat cancer, Parkinson’s disease, Post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD, and various types of chronic pain.

According to Rebecca Allison, director of marketing and product development for Tampa-based Surterra Wellness, a cannabis grower and retailer, “Hitting 100,000 patients in Florida really shows us that people are being helped by medical marijuana.”

Proponents believe that in the next few years, 500,000 Floridians will be in the state’s registry for medical marijuana.

