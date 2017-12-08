Steven Tyler opens home for abused girls

The Aerosmith lead singer christened “Janie’s House” in the Atlanta area.

The band’s 1990 hit “Janie’s Got a Gun” was originally written by Tyler as “Danny’s Got a Gun” in honor of a friend of Tyler’s

Janie’s House can shelter and care for up to 30 abused girls at one time.

It’s the first house of its kind, and it was launched with the help of monies raised by Tyler through his Janie’s Fund.

Does this news make you see Tyler or that specific Aerosmith song in a different light?