Stoneman Douglas Drama Teacher Honored

Marjory Stoneman Douglass drama teach Melody Herzfeld is being awarded a Tony Award Sunday in New York.

Herzfeld was in class when her phone rang and was notified of the honor.

She mentioned ““I always have a lot to say and this time I had absolutely nothing to say,”

The award Herzfeld will receive is the Tony’s Excellence in Theatre Education Award. Herzfeld also mentioned how “bezerk” her students were after hearing the news.

Herzfeld’s students performed the original song “Shine” at CNN’s Town Hall meeting on gun violence in February, and she’s directed them through multiple productions over the school year.

“This is for them. This is all about them,” Herzfeld said.

A Tony Awards viewing party will be held at The Kravis Center Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in the Kravis Center Windsor Room

