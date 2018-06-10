Stoneman Douglas Drama Teacher Honored
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 10, 2018 @ 11:04 AM

 

Marjory Stoneman Douglass drama teach Melody Herzfeld is being awarded a Tony Award Sunday in New York.

Herzfeld was in class when her phone rang and was notified of the honor.

She mentioned ““I always have a lot to say and this time I had absolutely nothing to say,”

The award Herzfeld will receive is the Tony’s Excellence in Theatre Education Award. Herzfeld also mentioned how “bezerk” her students were after hearing the news.

Herzfeld’s students performed the original song “Shine” at CNN’s Town Hall meeting on gun violence in February, and she’s directed them through multiple productions over the school year.

“This is for them. This is all about them,” Herzfeld said.

A Tony Awards viewing party will be held at The Kravis Center Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in the Kravis Center Windsor Room

The post Stoneman Douglas Drama Teacher Honored appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cell Phone Video: Spider Monkey in Diaper Goes Bananas in Home Depot Ryan Gosling: “I Thought I Had Brain Damage” From Making New Movie 72-year-old Faces Charges After Chopping Down Her Mangroves Justify Wins 150th Belmont, Triple Crown South Florida’s Economy Ranks as One of the Largest in the World President Trump attends G7 Summit in Canada
Comments