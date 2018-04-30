Stoneman Douglas Resource Officer Named in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The father of one of the victims of the Parkland shooting has named former Stoneman Douglas recourse officer and former Broward County deputy Scot Peterson in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Andrew Pollack, who’s 18-year-old daughter Meadow Pollack was one of the 17 victims killed in the valentines Day massacre filed suit against Peterson and several others Monday afternoon.

Security cameras showed that Peterson never attempted to enter the school or tried to confront 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz who indiscriminately began shooting inside of the school.

Peterson resigned from his post shortly after it became public that he did not attempt to confront the Parkland shooter.

Other’s named in the suit were Nikolas Cruz, the estate of Lynda Cruz, James Snead, Kimberly Snead, Henderson Behavioral Health, Inc., the Jerome Golden Center for Beavioral Health, Inc. and South County Mental Health Center as defendants.

