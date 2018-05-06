Stoneman Douglas students receive makeover for Prom

Saturday night was the Stoneman Douglas High School Prom for the students.

It is a night that is supposed to represent as the last hoorah for your time in high school before graduation, but this year had an obvious dent in the night.

Out of the 17 who died tragically February 14th, four would have celebrated their senior prom this year.

Arielle Nielsen and over a hundred volunteers gave the students a press free, behind closed doors makeover for free.

Over 200 kids had their hair and makeup done, Nielsen said “this gave the kids an opportunity to just be kids so they could feel normal” and that it meant the world to her that the kids were smiling and having a great time.

The event started with a moment of silence for the 17 victims

