Friday, a California Judge issued a 90-day stay in the Stormy Daniel’s civil case against President Donald Trump meaning there will be no movement in the case for 90 days.

The Judge listed several reasons for putting the case on hold, one of the main reasons has to do with Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Cohen had previously asked to stop the lawsuit because he would assert his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself while the criminal investigation against him continued and said because of that he would not be able to respond to questions that arose in Daniel’s lawsuit fully.

The Judge ruled in favor of Cohen due to the “significant impact” the civil-suit could have on Cohen’s criminal case.

Furthermore, the Judge said the decision “lacks significant prejudice to the plaintiff” meaning the ruling of the 90-day hold does not hurt Stormy Daniels’ case.

The decision ultimately means that for the next 90-days Daniels attorney, Michael Avenatti, cannot depose the President, or Michael Cohen.

Avenatti released a statement via Twitter confirming that they plan to file an appeal:

While we certainly respect Judge Otero’s 90 day stay order based on Mr. Cohen’s pleading of the 5th, we do not agree with it. We will likely be filing an immediate appeal to the Ninth Circuit early next week. Justice delayed is justice denied. #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 27, 2018

As of right now, the California court will revisit the lawsuit at a hearing on July 27.

The post Stormy Daniels lawsuit put on hold by Judge appeared first on 850 WFTL.