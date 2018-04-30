Stormy Daniels Sues Trump Defamation

Stormy Daniels has filed another lawsuit against President Trump, this time for the defamation of her character. Daniels and her legal team claim that President Trump used defamed her character when he replied to a tweet from one of his followers about a sketch of a man who allegedly threatened her about making allegations towards Trump.

Daniels, who’s real name is Stephanie Clifford, claimed that she was threatened by an unknown male after she publicly alleged that she and Trump had unprotected sex in 2006 after she conducted an interview with a gossip magazine about the encounter five years later.

After suing Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen to dissolve the $130,000 to keep quiet about the encounter just before the election, Daniels then worked with a sketch artist to recreate the man who she alleged threatened her.

Trump, however, claimed that the sketch was “a total con Job,” as well as “fake news.”

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

The lawsuit was filed on Monday alleges that since Trump’s rely to the follower, Daniels has been exposed to ridicule and violent threats. “Mr. Trump used his national and international audience of millions of people to make a false factual statement to denigrate and attack Ms. Clifford,” the complaint says.

Daniel’s attorney then goes on to say that it doesn’t matter what position you hold you can make false statements:

“Regardless of who you are or what position you hold, you are not permitted to fabricate statements in an effort to deceive people. There are consequences for doing that.”

