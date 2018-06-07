Stuart man wins $2M on scratch-off game
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 7, 2018 @ 4:03 PM

The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that a 69-year-old Frank Caprio from Stuart claimed a $2 million top prize in the FLORIDA 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

He went with the lump-sum of $1,600,000, according to the Florida Lottery.

Caprio says he and his wife are planning a vacation.

“We’re planning a trip to Italy, we want to see it all.”

The winning ticket was purchased from Ben & John’s Shell located at 400 West Indiantown Road in Jupiter. The retailer receives $4,000 for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

 

