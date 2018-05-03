Student Accepted to 113 Colleges, Offered $4.5 Million in Scholarships

A clever North Carolina teen has been accepted to 113 colleges and universities, and has been offered $4.5 million dollars in scholarship money by spending less than $150 on application fees.

Seventeen-year-old Jasmine Harrison will graduate from high school in two weeks with all A’s on her transcript.

But, the senior is not only book smart, she’s also very clever. She figured out how to apply to all of these schools and get almost all of the application fees waived.

The teen only paid $135 to apply to the colleges, and utilized the Common Application, the Common Black College Application and College Foundation of North Carolina College Application Week to apply to multiple schools at once.

“On those late nights when I was filling out those applications with my mom and we just felt like we cannot do this, we just ended up singing gospel songs together to get through the night,” Harrison said. “When I got the first couple in the mail, I was like, ‘Okay, this is really happening.’ I didn’t really think I’d be able to do that by myself.”

It was, she said, a tough decision but Harrison decided to stay near home and attend Bennett University in North Carolina, which offered her a full ride.

She plans on majoring in biology and eventually becoming a nurse in a neonatal ICU.

