Student shows up to HS dressed as KKK member, with teachers approval
Jun 16, 2018 @ 3:03 PM

A student showed up to his local high school dressed as a Ku Klux Klansman for an assignment.

The student reportedly received permission to wear the costume from his history teacher in advance.

However, the head to toe ensemble which included a cone-shaped hood, and white fabric mask with two holes for eyes sparked outrage among students at Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy in Wilmington, California.

The costume was part of the freshman’s final history project, where students chose their own historical figures, according to reports.

The teen focused on former KKK leader Hiram Wesley Evans wore the costume for the entire day.

The Los Angeles Unified School District apologized and are now investigating the incident.

The identity of the student and teacher are not available at this time.

Comments