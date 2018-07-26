Student suspended over pro-Trump shirt wins $25K & apology from school

Addison Barnes, 18, was suspended from Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, for wearing a T-shirt that read “Donald J. Trump Border Wall Construction Co. The wall just got 10 feet taller,” in January.

Barnes sued the school claiming the suspension over wearing a shirt that supports Trump’s immigration, and Homeland Security policies was a violation of his right to free speech.

In late May, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order, banning the school for the remainder of the year from enforcing its earlier decision to prohibit Barnes from wearing the shirt.

Tuesday, Barnes’ lawyers announced they settled with the district.

Furthermore, that the high school principal, Greg Timmons will issue a letter of apology and that the district will pay $25,000 to the 18-year-old.

School officials reportedly stood by their actions in court, saying the shirt would contribute to a “hostile learning environment” and would make students feel insecure in school, citing that about 33 percent of the high school’s students are of Hispanic descent.

They also noted the high school has been subject to student walkouts and sit-ins in protest of Trump’s immigration policies.

Nonetheless, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman ruled in favor of Barnes finding the school district could not justify its censorship.

