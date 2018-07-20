Students at Watson B. Duncan Middle School Required to have Clear Backpacks

Administrators at Watson B. Duncan Middle School in West Palm Beach have announced that all of its students will now be required to wear clear or see-through backpacks for the upcoming school year.

The school released the memo late Friday to inform parents:

“The administration at Watson B. Duncan Middle wants you to know we put campus and student safety first,” the school’s website said. “We want our students to feel safe while on campus and to know that their administration, teachers, and staff are working together to ensure that safety. With these measures in place, we feel students will have an even better opportunity to learn and grow both emotionally, socially and academically in order to reach their full potential.”

Many schools around the nation have begun to upgrade their security standards including having students purchase clear backpacks due to the rise in school violence and shootings.