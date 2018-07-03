Study: Coffee Drinkers Live Longer

A new study from the Journal of the American Medical Association suggests coffee drinkers are 12-percent more likely to live longer compared to non-coffee drinkers. Doctors say it’s not the caffeine that makes a difference. Coffee is loaded with antioxidants that repair damaged DNA.

The team looked to see who drank coffee, how much and what kind of coffee, and looked for differences in several genes involved in metabolizing caffeine.

Then they looked at death rates over 10 years of the study.

People who drank coffee, no matter how much or what kind they drank, were less likely to die over that 10-year period than non-coffee drinkers, they reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association’s JAMA Internal Medicine. Read study here.

Published today, the study also found a link between coffee consumption and a decreased risk of stroke and Type 2 diabetes.

One researcher says coffee may lead to longer life just because it brings people joy.

