“Substance” Determined Non-Hazardous at PBC Courthouse
By 850 WFTL
|
May 25, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

The West Palm Beach Fire Rescue determined an unknown substance in the Palm Beach County courthouse to be non-threatening.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to the Palm Beach County Courthouse after someone complained about feeling sick and the presence of an unusual, unknown substance on the sixth floor.

Fire Rescue Spokesperson Assistant Chief Bloomfield says they evacuated the sixth floor except for 10 people who were “contained” while they are being evaluated, assistant chief Brent Bloomfield said.

One person complained of feeling ill.

Hazmat teams cleared the scene and reopened the sixth floor
The rest of the courthouse continued to run as normal.

