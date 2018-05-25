“Substance” Sparks Hazmat Quarantine at PBC Courthouse
By 850 WFTL
May 25, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to the Palm Beach County Courthouse after someone complained about feeling sick and the presence of an unusual, unknown substance on the sixth floor.

Fire Rescue Spokesperson Assistant Chief Bloomfield says they have quarantined people on the sixth floor until they can fully asses the situation.

The sixth floor of the building has been evacuated except for 10 people who have been “contained” while they are being evaluated, assistant chief Brent Bloomfield said.

One person currently is complaining of feeling ill.

Hazmat teams are on scene as well.

The rest of the courthouse is running as normal.

