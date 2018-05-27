Subtropical storm Alberto covers Florida in rain

Subtropical storm Alberto is gaining strength as it moves North through the Gulf of Mexico.

Winds have sustained winds of 40mph with the potential of becoming a strong tropical storm with top winds increasing to 65mph.

Right now it is about 300 miles from the East Coast of Florida but we will still feel the impact as it covers the entire state.

Flood watches in our area are still in effect as we are expecting 3-7″ of rain.

Sunday will also have increased chances of fast-moving tornadoes in all of Florida but local areas are at a marginal risk for severe weather, according to the storm prediction center.

Florida Governor Rick Scott issued a State of Emergency on Saturday and is effective until the storm has passed.

