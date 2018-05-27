Subtropical storm Alberto covers Florida in rain
By 850 WFTL
|
May 27, 2018 @ 9:03 AM

Subtropical storm Alberto is gaining strength as it moves North through the Gulf of Mexico.
Winds have sustained winds of 40mph with the potential of becoming a strong tropical storm with top winds increasing to 65mph.
Right now it is about 300 miles from the East Coast of Florida but we will still feel the impact as it covers the entire state.

Flood watches in our area are still in effect as we are expecting 3-7″ of rain.
Sunday will also have increased chances of fast-moving tornadoes in all of Florida but local areas are at a marginal risk for severe weather, according to the storm prediction center.
Florida Governor Rick Scott issued a State of Emergency on Saturday and is effective until the storm has passed.

The post Subtropical storm Alberto covers Florida in rain appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Border patrol agent under investigation after fatally shooting young immigrant 8-year-old loses finger in Miami President Trump announces the release of U.S. ‘hostage’ held in Venezuela American Airlines passenger faces federal charges after brawl breaks out over beer Gov. Scott declares a state of emergency across Florida for Subtropical Storm Alberto North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting overnight
Comments