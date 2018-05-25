Subtropical Storm “Alberto” Forms, NHC Posts Cone of Concern

Hurricane forecastors say that Subtropical Storm Alberto has formed in the northwestern Caribbean Sea

Alberto is the first named storm of 2018, and has formed ahead of the traditional hurricane season which begins June 1.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and rip currents to the Gulf Coast and South Florida through Memorial Day weekend.

Besides heavy rain that could cause flooding, the National Weather Service is also warning South Florida about the potential for tornadoes. The NHC also warns of “Locally heavy rainfall is forecast across western Cuba and over much of Florida and the northern Gulf Coast into early next week. This system could also bring tropical-storm-force winds and storm surge to portions of the northern Gulf Coast by late this weekend or early next week. In addition, the threat of rip currents will steadily increase along the Gulf Coast from Florida westward to Louisiana over the Memorial Day weekend.

Breaking: Invest 90L to become Subtropical Storm Alberto later this morning (11 AM EDT), according to the National Hurricane Center: https://t.co/okssPmg5zc pic.twitter.com/SRrcjhrViR — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) May 25, 2018

We will have a hurricane preparedness panel on June 8th at 11:00 am with FPL, first responders and experts with tips on how to keep your home safe this season.

