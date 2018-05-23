Have a Summer in Paradise (S.I.P.) in West Palm Beach!

June 7, 2018 – July 26, 2018 | FREE | West Palm Beach Waterfront

Visitors and residents are encouraged to have a S.I.P by the Waterfront in West Palm Beach this summer! The City’s annual Summer in Paradise campaign is returning and packed with fun – and free – things to do for the whole family! Guests will experience dynamic interactive art, exciting community events, waterfront activities, and unique, eclectic shopping and dining opportunities.

This year’s Summer in Paradise will also feature fifteen child-size playhouses, collectively referred to as the “Fairy Tale Playhouses.” In partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County, the mini-homes will provide entertainment and shade to the smallest of waterfront visitors, all while raising awareness of affordable housing. Check out the Summer in Paradise pages to learn more about the Fairy Tale Playhouses and the rest of our exciting summer events and activities.

