Sun Sentinel report: Broward schools not reporting all incidents to state

An investigation by the Sun Sentinel reveals that the Broward School District had not been reporting all school crimes or incidents to the state.

The district claimed that no one was bullied or harassed, trespassed on or broke into campus, or was violently attacked during the 2016-17 school year.

However, the newspaper’s report says that the district does not disclose all issues to the state, which makes it difficult to notify parents and to identify situations at a particular school.

According to April Schentrup, whose daughter Carmen was one of 17 people killed in the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, “It might help them to say, ‘I need another [police officer] on campus. Look we have all these incidents.’”

Broward Sheriff’s Office documents reveal several cases of trespassing, battery, robbery and theft at Stoneman Douglas that should have been reported. These include:

-More than 10 instances of former or suspended students trespassing on campus in the last three years

-At least 16 instances of bullying or harassment by other students between 2014 and 2017

– At least six break-ins, robberies and thefts during the 2016-17 school year

-At least two cases of battery by other students during the 2016-17 school year.

All cases were reported to the Broward Sheriff’s Office or the school’s former resource officer, Scot Peterson, but not to the state.

According to Rebecca Dahl, a retired Broward County principal, “I don’t think you can fix problems in a school without knowing the real statistics. By not reporting correctly, you can’t go back and say, ‘Gosh, we had this many incidents, this many kids bullied.’ You can’t look at what’s really going on at the school.”

She adds that although administrators are not directly told to alter reports, “if you show you’ve got all these incidents, parents won’t put their children in the school because they think it’s not safe.

That’s really what happens.”

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie acknowledges the complaints that incidents such as the ones listed here are under-reported. For that reason, he sent a memo to principals in May that said, “We have to be vigilant in reporting every incident.”

He added that district auditors will soon begin reviewing how well schools are or are not enforcing and reporting their discipline issues and statistics.

