SunPass Down For Maintenance For Week Starting Tonight

Beginning Tuesday June 5th from 7 p.m. until Monday June 11th at 9 a.m. SunPass Toll system will be down for maintenance.

SunPass users will still be able to use your transponder to access toll lanes, but the transactions won’t be billed to your account until the system is back online.

If you need replenish your SunPass account, you need to do so before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Users will also not be able to use the SunPass to pay for parking at South Florida Airports such as PBIA and Fort Lauderdale and will not be able to activate a new transponder until the system is back online.

