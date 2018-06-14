SunPass Struggling To Keep Up After Update

The newly upgraded SunPass website, mobile app and hotlines crashed on Monday and Tuesday because they were overwhelmed by users who had no access during a week-long overhaul, and Sunpass is apologizing with a statement: “We anticipated a high volume of customers trying to access the system once it came back online; and although the increased demand was anticipated, it was higher than expected.”

Hey @SunPass_FDOT I’ve been trying to access my tolls for my work expense report. The website must be down, because all I’m getting is a white screen. Also, the app won’t launch. Any idea when it will be working? pic.twitter.com/dVrV6338hh — Michael Poole (@mpoole3) June 11, 2018

Dear Valued SunPass® Customer,

We appreciate your patience during the SunPass system maintenance period. We are aware that many customers are experiencing difficulties accessing the SunPass website, mobile app and telephone system. We anticipated a high volume of customers trying to access the system once it came back online; and although the increased demand was anticipated, it was higher than expected.

We express our deepest apologies to our customers who depend on our service. Please know that we are working diligently to resolve this as quickly as possible and that our goal is to provide SunPass customers with the best possible service in every interaction with our people and our systems.

Thank you for your patience.

This message was provided to you on behalf of:

Florida’s Turnpike Headquarters

Turkey Lake Service Plaza

Turnpike Milepost 263, Bldg. 5315

Ocoee, Florida, 34761

