SunPass System Goes Back Online Today

The SunPass electronic toll system will go back on line Monday at 9:00 a.m. after a weeklong maintenance.

SunPass.com was down for system maintenance and is scheduled to be back on-line on Monday, June 11, 2018 at 9AM.

During this time, the following SunPass services were unavailable:

Call Center

Walk-In Centers

SunPass Website and Mobile Application

TOLL-BY-PLATE Website

All SunPass Plus Parking (except at Orlando International Airport)

Cash Replenishments and Reloads at Kiosks

Activation Kiosks at Welcome Centers, Service Plazas

Registration Stop Payment/Removal

Invoice and Uniform Traffic Citation Payments

You will still be charged for tolls accrued during the maintenance after the system goes back on line Monday morning.

