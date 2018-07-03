SunPass to Collect 100 Million Backlogged Tolls

Florida lawmakers are losing patience with SunPass after it went down for maintenance a month ago.

State revenue on more than 100-million tolls has not been collected since the system was revamped.

The SunPass disaster began 32 days ago when the toll collecting system went down for a week for servicing.

The electronic tolling upgrade consolidated many of the state’s large tolling authorities on a single billing system and was supposed to last from June 6-11.

However, the contractor, Conduent, has been unable to reboot the system properly for an entire month.

SUNPASS QUESTION: has anyone seen anything post to their SunPass account yet this month after June 1st? Comment with the date of your last transaction. @WFTV — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) June 28, 2018

SunPass users may see back charges being processed on your account starting after the 4th of July and you will not be hit with late charges.

