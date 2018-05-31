Chances are you have a transponder stuck to your windshield. Be warned, the system will be down for maintenance next week, but you’ll still have to pay.

Florida’s statewide SunPass toll system will be down for maintenance from June 5 to June 11.

According to SunPass, the system maintenance will centralize the Customer Service System.

SunPass spokesman Chad Huff tells the Miami Herald, there are 6.5 million active accounts so that adds to the complexity and scope of the work.

Along with the website, the phone and computer systems are getting an overhaul.

SunPass Not Allowing Users to Add Money to Account During Maintenance Period Starting Next Tuesday: https://t.co/tBz1HE0lzp — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) May 31, 2018

During the week-long maintenance period, SunPass transponders will still register when drivers pass through toll lanes but these transactions will be billed once the system is back online.

Drivers who use SunPass Plus Parking transponders to pay at airports, such as Miami International, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International and Palm Beach International airports and at stadiums such as Hard Rock in Miami Gardens,you will have to find an alternate way to pay during the maintenance period.

Also, during the down time, drivers won’t be able to activate new transponders or reload existing accounts, according to a news release from SunPass.

SunPass recommends motorists who are concerned they may not have enough funds to cover tolls during the maintenance period, replenish your account before the work begins.

The post SunPass To Shut Down for Maintenance in June appeared first on 850 WFTL.