SunPass warns FL drivers to prepare for system maintenance

Officials of the prepaid toll program, SunPass are telling drivers to fill their accounts with money because the system will be down for almost a week for maintenance.

Drivers will still be able to use SunPass lanes at toll booths, but the system website will not be able to add money to accounts during the maintenance period.

According to reports, warnings will be issued to drivers without proper funds during the outage period if their accounts have a low or negative balance.

The maintenance is scheduled to take place Tuesday and expected to go back online June 11.

