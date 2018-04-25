Supreme Court hear oral arguments in Trump travel-ban case

Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Trump v. Hawaii.

Trump’s travel ban has been one of the President’s most controversial executive order even labeled as the “Muslim-ban” because it restricts visitors from mostly Muslim based countries to enter the U.S.

The Trump v. Hawaii case is over the third version of President Trump’s travel-ban policy, which places a ban on travelers coming to the United States from Syria, Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Libya, Chad, North Korea, and Venezuela.

However, the Trump administration removed Chad from the list in recent weeks, and the plaintiffs did not include North Korea or Venezuela in their arguments.

According to reports, Trump appeared to have the backing of a majority of justices.

(Washington Post reporter Robert Barnes recaps oral arguments heard at the U.S. Supreme Court April 25 on President Trump’s controversial travel ban from Muslim-majority countries.)

The court is expected to issue a ruling in early June deciding whether Trump has the authority to broadly-restrict travel to the United States and whether the ban violates the Constitution’s establishment clause.

