Supreme Court Justice Kennedy announces retirement

Wednesday, 81-year-old Supreme Court Justice Kennedy announced that he is stepping down after more than 30 years on the court.

Kennedy will officially step down July 31, opening up an opportunity for Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump to create a mostly conservative court that could last for decades.

The Republican appointee has been known as the “swing vote” in multiple high-profile issues such as abortion, affirmative action, gay rights, guns, campaign finance and voting rights.

