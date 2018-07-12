Supreme Court Nominee Racked Up Debt Buying Nationals Tickets
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 12, 2018 @ 9:03 AM

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is apparently a baseball fan – in fact, he might enjoy a baseball a little more than he should.
The Washington Post is reporting that Kavanaugh racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in credit card debt over the last decade. And much of that money went towards buying tickets for Washington Nationals games.

Kavanaugh reportedly bought season tickets and playoff tickets for “himself and a handful of friends”. The debt has since been paid off and Kavanaugh has reportedly curbed his ticket addition.

The post Supreme Court Nominee Racked Up Debt Buying Nationals Tickets appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump Is on His Way to Britain Decentralized 911 System Potentially Caused Fatal Delays in Parkland Shooting The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/12/18 Porn Star Stormy Daniels Arrested in Ohio For Allowing Touching While Stripping Kanye West’s Yeezy Model Arrested for Stealing Dead Man’s Identity Man Charged with Two Murders in West Palm Beach
Comments