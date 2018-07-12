Supreme Court Nominee Racked Up Debt Buying Nationals Tickets

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is apparently a baseball fan – in fact, he might enjoy a baseball a little more than he should.

The Washington Post is reporting that Kavanaugh racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in credit card debt over the last decade. And much of that money went towards buying tickets for Washington Nationals games.

Brett Kavanaugh racked up huge credit card debt buying Washington Nationals tickets, report says https://t.co/wkcfaaWbbH via @USATODAY Does this mean he can’t be a good judge on the #SCOTUS ? This must be the one thing that will keep him out. #sarcasm #AverageUSDebt — Christian Horner (@mrhornerphysics) July 12, 2018

Kavanaugh reportedly bought season tickets and playoff tickets for “himself and a handful of friends”. The debt has since been paid off and Kavanaugh has reportedly curbed his ticket addition.

