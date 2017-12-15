Surgeon admits burning initials in patients’ livers

British surgeon Simon Bramhall has admitted he burned his initials into the livers of transplant patients.

Bramhall used an argon beam coagulator to brand his initials on the organs. The coagulator is an electric beam normally used to seal bleeding blood vessels.

The initials were discovered when another surgeon had to perform a follow-up surgery on one of the patients.

Bramhall pleaded guilty to two counts of assault. He’ll be sentenced in January.

Would you freak out if you knew your surgeon did that to you?