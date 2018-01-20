Surprise! Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend, Cherry Seaborn. It appears the couple have been engaged since the end of 2017. The Grammy-winning singer revealed his engagement to his girlfriend with an Instagram post writing, “Got myself a fiance just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

The couple have been dating since 2015 and have kept their relationship relatively private. It wasn’t until 2016 that they first made their relationship public. The 26-year-old “Shape of You” singer and 25-year-old financial consultant have known each other since childhood and both attended the same High School in their hometown, Suffolk, England. After graduating from High School, Seaborn moved to North Carolina to attend Duke University and later found herself working in finance in New York. As her relationship with Sheeran grew more serious, she transferred her job to the London office. There’s no word yet when the happy couple will walk down the aisle but we wouldn’t be surprised if they have a secret wedding.