Surveillance Video shows Hero cowboy taking down armed robber with bare hands

This surveillance video captures the heart-wrenching moment a good Samaritan in a cowboy hat disarmed an armed robber in Mexico.

The identity of the “cowboy hero” is unclear at this time but watch closely as he stares down the barrel of a gun before taking action once the suspect turns his back.

The mugger then panicked as tries to flee but is tackled to the ground by the “hero cowboy” as two workers step in to save the day.

